Gurgaon Grocery Shop Owner Shot Dead For Slapping Man, Accused Arrested

Gurgaon: Police mentioned the accused killed the sufferer to avenge the slap. (Representational)

Gurgaon:

A person has been arrested for allegedly taking pictures useless a grocery retailer proprietor who had slapped him just a few days in the past, police mentioned on Friday.

Deepak (35), a resident of Bilaspur Khurd village, was shot 5 instances at his grocery retailer by two bike-borne males on Thursday evening, they mentioned.

One of the accused, Kailash (20), a resident of Rohtak district, was detained by the locals on the spot, police mentioned, including that Deepak was rushed to a hospital the place the docs declared him useless.

A pistol, the bike and 7 bullets have been seized from the accused, a police official mentioned.

“Kailash used to live in the house of Deepak on rent. A few days ago, the two got into an argument and Deepak slapped Kailash. He killed Deepak to avenge the slap,” mentioned ACP (Crime), Preet Pal Singh Sangwan.

