Gurgaon Man Arrested For Killing Wife Over Serving Food: Police

The accused was produced in a court docket that despatched him to judicial custody, police mentioned. (Representational)

Gurgaon:

A 59-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his spouse to dying of their home right here after an altercation over serving meals, police mentioned on Thursday.

Accused Deepak Khirbat, a resident of Surya Vihar colony, is a retired authorities worker, they mentioned, including the incident occurred on Wednesday night.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 9A police station.

The sufferer was recognized as Poonam Arora (58) whose physique was discovered on a mattress and a sardine was wrapped round her neck, police mentioned, including other than the couple, six tenants additionally reside in numerous rooms in the home.

According to police, on Wednesday night the accused knowledgeable them that his spouse dedicated suicide. A police staff reached the spot and located the girl mendacity lifeless on the mattress in a room.

Later, Maanyata William, daughter of the sufferer, additionally reached the spot and filed a criticism with police. In her criticism, William mentioned that her mom, who had fully recovered from her psychological sickness, used to name her and say that the tenants aren’t good they usually can kill her.

Following her criticism, an FIR was registered on Wednesday night towards suspected tenants below sections 302 (homicide) and 120-B (prison conspiracy) of IPC.

Police mentioned that the postmortem report advised strangulation, and that in addition they discovered nail scratches on the physique of girl and detained her husband for questioning.

“The accused husband confessed that he killed his ‘mentally ill’ wife after an altercation between them over serving food,” mentioned Manoj Kumar, SHO of Sector 9A police station.

On Thursday, the accused was produced in a court docket right here that despatched him to judicial custody, police mentioned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)