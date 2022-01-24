Sports
Gurjit’s hattrick; Monika, Jyoti’s brace hand India 9-1 win over Singapore, enter Asia Cup semis | Hockey News – Times of India
MUSCAT: Gurjit Kaur slammed a hat-trick whereas Monika and Jyoti scored a brace every as defending champions India spanked lowly Singapore 9-1 to register their second win in Pool A and qualify for the semifinals of the women’s Asia Cup hockey match right here on Monday.
After drubbing Malaysia 9-0 of their opener, the Indians slumped to an surprising 0-2 loss in opposition to pool toppers Japan.
But the Indian put their final match defeat behind and dished out a a lot coordinated show on Monday to steamroll Singapore.
Gurjit (eighth, thirty seventh, forty eighth) transformed two penalty corners, whereas Monika (sixth, seventeenth) and Jyoti (forty third, 58th) scored two area objectives apiece. The different objective getters for India had been Vandana Katariya (eighth) and Mariana Kujur (tenth).
India will tackle Pool B leaders Korea within the first semifinal on Wednesday, whereas Japan, who beat Malaysia 8-0 in one other Pool B match, can be up in opposition to China within the different final 4 match.
The remaining of the match can be performed on Thursday. The prime 4 groups will routinely qualify for this 12 months’s FIH World Cup to be co-hosted by Spain and Netherlands.
As anticipated, a a lot superior India fully dominated the match from the phrase go and pumped in 4 objectives within the first quarter.
India began on a vivid word and loved possession with their brisk, fast-paced one-touch recreation.
India took the lead within the sixth minute by means of a area objective by Monika,. Two minutes later the Savita Punia-led facet doubled their lead by means of Mariana Kujur earlier than Vandana Katariya deflected in seconds later to increase their lead.
Star dragflicket Gurjit Kaur made it 4-0 by changing a penalty nook within the tenth minute.
India continued in the identical vein within the second quarter and added one other objective by means of Monika.
It was raining penalty corners for India as they earned as many as 15 of them within the match however made use of simply three, which might undoubtedly be a reason behind concern for chief coach Janneke Schopman.
The play was largely centred in Singapore half because the Indian defence was hardly examined until the forty third minute.
Singapore managed only one shot on the Indian objective after they secured their solely penalty nook which was transformed by Toh Li Min.
After drubbing Malaysia 9-0 of their opener, the Indians slumped to an surprising 0-2 loss in opposition to pool toppers Japan.
But the Indian put their final match defeat behind and dished out a a lot coordinated show on Monday to steamroll Singapore.
Gurjit (eighth, thirty seventh, forty eighth) transformed two penalty corners, whereas Monika (sixth, seventeenth) and Jyoti (forty third, 58th) scored two area objectives apiece. The different objective getters for India had been Vandana Katariya (eighth) and Mariana Kujur (tenth).
India will tackle Pool B leaders Korea within the first semifinal on Wednesday, whereas Japan, who beat Malaysia 8-0 in one other Pool B match, can be up in opposition to China within the different final 4 match.
The remaining of the match can be performed on Thursday. The prime 4 groups will routinely qualify for this 12 months’s FIH World Cup to be co-hosted by Spain and Netherlands.
As anticipated, a a lot superior India fully dominated the match from the phrase go and pumped in 4 objectives within the first quarter.
India began on a vivid word and loved possession with their brisk, fast-paced one-touch recreation.
India took the lead within the sixth minute by means of a area objective by Monika,. Two minutes later the Savita Punia-led facet doubled their lead by means of Mariana Kujur earlier than Vandana Katariya deflected in seconds later to increase their lead.
Star dragflicket Gurjit Kaur made it 4-0 by changing a penalty nook within the tenth minute.
India continued in the identical vein within the second quarter and added one other objective by means of Monika.
It was raining penalty corners for India as they earned as many as 15 of them within the match however made use of simply three, which might undoubtedly be a reason behind concern for chief coach Janneke Schopman.
The play was largely centred in Singapore half because the Indian defence was hardly examined until the forty third minute.
Singapore managed only one shot on the Indian objective after they secured their solely penalty nook which was transformed by Toh Li Min.