Guru Randhawa shares video of street vendor’s food stall set up on cycle

Food bloggers are recognized to share tales of avenue distributors and others who’ve overcome adversity to start out one thing new however this time Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has additionally shared one such video which can make you emotional. In a video shared on Instagram immediately, Guru Randhawa has additionally posted a heartfelt caption together with it and even singer Sharry Maan has reacted to it.

In the video, a person is seen wiping his tears after which smiling as he exhibits his meals thali consisting of roti, rajma, rice and different issues. He has arrange his meals stall on the again of his cycle. “ ₹40 ki cycle wali thaali,” says the textual content on the video.

“Hardwork to put food on the table for family.

God bless everyone Indian,” Guru Randhawa wrote as caption for the video. Uploaded simply two hours in the past, the video has already bought greater than 4 lakh views and over thousand feedback.

Watch the video under:

The feedback part of the submit was crammed with coronary heart and clapping emojis. Singer Sharry Maan termed it “awesome”. “This food is better than 5 star hotel as it makes someone smile,” commented an Instagram person. “Excellent, this is the actual hard work a man can do,” posted one other. “Everyone should give preference to these people rather than five stars,” commented one other.

The man showing within the video has been recognized as Manoj and his meals stall is situated in Nehru Place.

Watch his video posted by a meals blogger on YouTube under:

What are your ideas about this video?