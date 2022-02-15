Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Date, History And Significance Of The Day

Ravidas Jayanti: This 12 months, it falls on February 16.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is marked to rejoice the start of Guru Ravidas, a Bhakti motion saint in the course of the fifteenth to sixteenth century. Guru Ravidas is alleged to have written a number of hymns and a few of them had been embraced by Sikhism’s holy e book, the Guru Granth Sahib. The saint-poet labored religiously in direction of reforming the society and eradicating biases of the caste system. The day is well known principally in north India, together with Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Date

The precise date of the start of Guru Ravidas is just not identified however it’s extensively believed that he was born in 1377 C.E in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. His start anniversary is well known on Magh Poornima (the complete moon day within the month of Magh). This 12 months, it falls on February 16.

History and Significance

Guru Ravidas advocated for equality and dignity for all, no matter their caste. He promoted gender parity and opposed the division of society based mostly on gender or caste. Some say he was additionally the non secular information of one other outstanding Bhakti motion poet — Meera Bai.

Celebration

His followers carry out aarti in Guru Ravidas’ honour. A grand celebration is organised at Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan Mandir, constructed at his birthplace in Varanasi. Some of his followers additionally take a dip in a holy river.

On humanism, Guru Ravidas had mentioned, “If God actually resides in every human being, then it’s quite futile to segregate persons on the basis of castes, creeds and other such hierarchical social orders.”