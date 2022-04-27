World
guterres: After Russia visit, UN chief Guterres arrives in Ukraine – Times of India
UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday to carry talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after his go to to Moscow the place he met Russian President Vladimir Putin who agreed “in principle” to the involvement of the UN in evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.
“I have arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow. We will continue our work to expand humanitarian support & secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones. The sooner this war ends, the better – for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world,” Guterres tweeted.
Guterres and his workforce travelled from Rzeszow, Poland to Kyiv, Ukraine.
On Thursday, he’ll meet Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and can be anticipated to make a discipline go to.
According to a readout of his tete-a-tete assembly with Putin, Guterres reiterated the United Nations‘ place on Ukraine, they usually mentioned the proposals for humanitarian help and evacuation of civilians from battle zones, particularly in relation to the state of affairs in Mariupol.
“The President agreed, in principle, to the involvement of the United Nations and the International Committee for the Red Cross in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. Follow-on discussions will be held with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Russian Defence Ministry,” the readout said.
Two months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Guterres travelled to meet Putin and Zelenskyy as he known as for “urgent steps to save lives, end the human suffering and bring about peace in Ukraine.”
“As Secretary-General of the United Nations, I came to Moscow as messenger of peace. My objective and my agenda is strictly linked to save lives and to reduce suffering,” Guterres said in Moscow during a press encounter with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.
Guterres said Russia believes what is taking place in Ukraine is a special military operation while the UN, in line with the resolutions passed by the General Assembly, feels that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a violation of its territorial integrity and against the Charter of the United Nations.
“But it is my deep conviction that the sooner we end this war, the better – for the people of Ukraine, for the people of the Russian Federation, and those far beyond,” he mentioned.
The UN chief underlined the pressing want for humanitarian corridors which are really protected and efficient and which are revered by all to evacuate civilians and ship much-needed help.
“To that finish, I’ve proposed the institution of a Humanitarian Contact Group, bringing collectively the Russian Federation, Ukraine and the United Nations, to search for alternatives for the opening of protected corridors, with native cessations of hostilities, and to ensure that they’re really efficient,” he mentioned.
Recognising that “we face a crisis within a crisis in Mariupol”, Guterres proposed a coordinated work of the UN, Red Cross, and the Ukrainian and Russian forces to allow the protected evacuation of these civilians who wish to depart, each contained in the Azovstal plant and within the metropolis, in any route they selected, and to ship the humanitarian help required.
He additionally voiced concern over the civilians being killed within the battle, and a whole bunch of 1000’s of individuals in life-threatening situations, trapped by the battle.
“I am concerned about the repeated reports of violations of international humanitarian and human rights law and possible war crimes, and they require independent investigation for effective accountability,” he mentioned.
Guterres emphasised that on account of the battle in Ukraine, “we are seeing shock waves around the world.”
The dramatic acceleration of the will increase of the costs for meals and vitality, that was already going down within the final 12 months, are inflicting monumental struggling to a whole bunch of hundreds of thousands of probably the most susceptible individuals worldwide. This comes on high of the shock of the continued COVID-19 pandemic and uneven entry to sources for restoration, that notably penalize creating international locations world wide, he mentioned.
“So, the sooner peace is established, the better – for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and for the world,” he said.
On Monday, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, responded to criticism by Zelenskyy over Guterres’ visits.
The Ukrainian leader had said that “it’s merely improper to go first to Russia after which to Ukraine,” including that “there is no justice and no logic in this order.”
Haq mentioned that the vital factor was to go to the 2 international locations and meet with the leaders.
“We worked out an itinerary and, indeed, we worked it out with both sides, and both sides had accepted it in the days before he set out on his travel. So, he is doing that. There’s no particular significance in him visiting one country ahead of the other,” he mentioned.
