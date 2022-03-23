‘Gutted’: Tennis world pays tribute to retiring Ashleigh Barty | Tennis News – Times of India

SYDNEY: World primary Ashleigh Barty ‘s shock retirement from tennis was met with shock and an outpouring of nicely needs from present and former greats Wednesday.The three-times Grand Slam champion shared a video on social media through which she stated she would “step away and chase other dreams”.

Karolina Pliskova, who Barty defeated within the ultimate to win Wimbledon final 12 months, congratulated the Australian for an “incredible career”.

“It was a privilege to share a court with you,” tweeted the Czech former world primary. “You will be missed.”

Congrats on an unimaginable profession Ash 🙏 It was a privilege to share a court docket with you. Wishing you all the very best in yo… https://t.co/YXV7KuODL1 — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) 1648003511000

Britain’s three-time Grand Slam champion and former primary Andy Murray stated on Twitter: “Happy for @ashbarty. Gutted for tennis. What a player”

Happy for @ashbarty gutted for tennis 🎾 what a participant❤️ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) 1648003027000

Romania’s Simona Halep addressed Barty straight: “Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments.”

Ash, what can I say, I’ve tears proper? My pal, I’ll miss you on tour. You have been completely different, and speci… https://t.co/Zjom4PA0sn — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) 1648003562000

The former world primary speculated what could also be subsequent for Barty: “Grand Slam champion in golf?!”

American Andy Roddick provided a succinct response, retweeting the announcement with a easy “wow”.

Wow https://t.co/kdMXAmSBwI — andyroddick (@andyroddick) 1648003176000

The World Tennis Association thanked Barty “for the indelible mark you’ve left on-court, off-court and in our hearts