‘Gutter journalism’: Dogs’ coach launches tirade on journo

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has attacked FoxSports activities journalist Tom Morris in an unimaginable press convention after his crew’s opening spherical loss to Melbourne on the MCG.

Moments after his crew went down by 26 factors to the Demons within the grand closing rematch, Beveridge went on a unprecedented tirade of the journalist after he reported Lachie Hunter could be dropped for the spherical one sport.

A declare which Beveridge denied earlier within the week.



