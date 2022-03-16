‘Gutter journalism’: Dogs’ coach launches tirade on journo

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has attacked FoxSports activities journalist Tom Morris in an unimaginable press convention after his crew’s opening spherical loss to Melbourne on the MCG.

Moments after his crew went down by 26 factors to the Demons within the grand closing rematch, Beveridge went on a unprecedented tirade of the journalist after he reported Lachie Hunter could be dropped for the spherical one sport.

A declare which Beveridge denied earlier within the week.

Hunter was finally named, beginning because the medical sub earlier than being known as into the beginning 22 after Jason Johannisen was a late withdrawal.

Beveridge went on the assault of Morris in his post-game press convention, earlier than strolling out early.

“You’ve got the nerve to ask me a question and even be here?” Beveridge stated to Morris after the journalist requested a query.

“You’ve been preying on us the last two times, you barrack for Melbourne Tom Morris. Been preying on us. You’ve been opening us up, causing turmoil within our football club by declaring our team well before it needs to be declared.

Camera Icon Luke Beveridge launched an extraordinary tirade on Tom Morris. Credit: Darrian Traynor / via AFL Photos

“Is that the way Fox want you to operate? Is that what you’re doing? Is that the gutter journalist you want to be? Is that who you want to be?

“We went in with a plan, we had some late stuff go on with JJ unfortunately coming out in the warm-up. Everything other than that was according to plan from the Sunday, which somehow you’ve found out about again. So we need to get to the bottom of this.

“Obviously we need to put our hand up and say that there’s some leakage going on. But you’re preying on it.

“It’s the team you barrack for. Your conflict of interest here is considerable. And yet your gutter journalism at the moment is killing us behind the scenes.

“The health and wellbeing of people in the game is caught up in this stuff because we’ve got things to concentrate on performance wise, we’ve got to look after our own and then you cause all this muck-raking trash that happens behind the scenes. Names get brought up into it and all we’re doing is planning for a football game.

“Are you proud of yourself? You’re proud of yourself.”

Beveridge then informed Morris he isn’t welcome within the press convention earlier than saying Morris was giving different journalists “a bad name”.

“You’re an embarrassment to what you do mate,” Beveridge stated earlier than strolling out.

Former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley stated the press convention left him “stunned”.