Guwahati polling after 9 years for civic body polls; AAP too trying its fortunes

After a spot of 9 years, polling is being held on Friday for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections. Visuals confirmed queues outdoors the polling station within the morning.

In a primary, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are getting used for all of the wards beneath the GMC. A complete of 197 candidates are contesting in 57 wards however the BJP candidates from three wards have already been elected unopposed, information company PTI reported.

The voting for the important thing civic physique polls comes greater than a month after the BJP gained Manipur for a second time period to make sure that it continues to broaden its footprint within the northeast.

But this civic physique election can be fascinating as a result of Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP is attempting its fortune this time. Tweeting a video of big assist at a rally, the AAP had posted on Thursday: “These footages show how the Guwahatians are ready to give @AamAadmiParty a chance. They have waited long enough for the BJP & Congress, who failed to solve their problems. This time they are bringing the much desired change in the form of AAP.”

By registering its presence in Guwahati, the AAP may additionally be eyeing different northeastern states, together with Tripura the place the state elections are due subsequent yr.

In Assam, the BJP had managed to win a second time period final yr. However, the efficiency within the municipal company offers an concept of the satisfaction amongst locals over the civic points.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the BJP’s election marketing campaign, addressing a number of rallies throughout town, whereas the get together’s coalition associate at Dispur, Asom Gana Parishad’s (AGP), marketing campaign was helmed by agriculture minister and get together chief Atul Bora.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupen Borah led the marketing campaign for the opposition.

The votes can be counted on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)