GWS ponder tagging Demons’ AFL stars

GWS will take into account not utilizing tagger Lachie Ash on Melbourne’s AFL stars because the Giants ponder final yr’s huge upset of the Demons.

Leon Cameron’s crew secured one of many membership’s greatest wins once they took down the Demons on the MCG final July.

Melbourne had been near-unbeatable on the time, and later went onto break their 57-year premiership drought.

The Giants’ report on the MCG can also be poor, having gained simply six of 24 video games on the venue, however they’ll take confidence out of the earlier exhibiting.

Melbourne are on a 11-game profitable streak with their final defeat coming in that match towards GWS.

Ash, who’s simply in his third season as an AFL participant, has been despatched to cease established stars lately, together with Fremantle’s Andrew Brayshaw and Gold Coast captain Touk Miller.

Melbourne boasts two of the league’s greatest midfielders in Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca however Cameron is undecided if Ash will once more be given a tagging position on Saturday evening.

“Last year we played them (the Demons) at the MCG and we didn’t go with anyone and it was a really tough honest game from all of us.

“Earlier within the yr we did (in Canberra) and it did not work out (when the Giants misplaced by 34 factors).

“It’s not just Oliver and Petracca.

“We’ve acquired to be aware of being too unfavorable however Ash has performed some good footy on and off gamers.”

The Giants, who remain without dynamic star Toby Greene for another week, have started 1-3 for the second-straight season.

They lose ruckman Braydon Preuss to suspension, but do regain star defender Nick Haynes ahead of battling the Demons.

GWS have also opted to hand a debut to No.3 draft pick Finn Callaghan, who was eager to play after seeing fellow top picks Jason Horne-Francis and Nick Daicos make seamless transitions into the AFL.

In a present of Melbourne’s depth, coach Simon Goodwin has dropped versatile defender Adam Tomlinson with premiership backman Harrison Petty again in for his first recreation of 2022.