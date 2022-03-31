H5N1 flu outbreak confirmed on Belgian farm
An outbreak of the extremely pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, additionally
often known as chook flu, has been detected in a poultry farm in Meulebeke
within the province of West Flanders, Belgium, based on an official
report printed Wednesday by the Federal Agency for the Safety of
the Food Chain (AFSCA), Trend reviews citing Xinhua.
For safety causes, chickens raised on the farm have been
culled, confirmed the report.
Measures in accordance with European and Belgian laws
have been taken to comprise the unfold of the virus, corresponding to
establishing a safety zone with a radius of three kilometers
and a surveillance zone with a radius of 10 kilometers.
Within these two areas, extra measures to these in place
all through the nation are being taken to counter the chook flu
virus.
Moving poultry and different birds, in addition to hatching eggs, is
prohibited, apart from transit by way of the world.
If a farmer notices any signal of illness amongst his poultry or
birds, the AFSCA has beneficial {that a} veterinarian be
consulted.