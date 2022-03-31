H5N1 flu outbreak confirmed on Belgian farm

An outbreak of the extremely pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, additionally

often known as chook flu, has been detected in a poultry farm in Meulebeke

within the province of West Flanders, Belgium, based on an official

report printed Wednesday by the Federal Agency for the Safety of

the Food Chain (AFSCA), Trend reviews citing Xinhua.

For safety causes, chickens raised on the farm have been

culled, confirmed the report.

Measures in accordance with European and Belgian laws

have been taken to comprise the unfold of the virus, corresponding to

establishing a safety zone with a radius of three kilometers

and a surveillance zone with a radius of 10 kilometers.

Within these two areas, extra measures to these in place

all through the nation are being taken to counter the chook flu

virus.

Moving poultry and different birds, in addition to hatching eggs, is

prohibited, apart from transit by way of the world.

If a farmer notices any signal of illness amongst his poultry or

birds, the AFSCA has beneficial {that a} veterinarian be

consulted.