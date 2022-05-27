Haas ‘rattled’ by boos, Walters confident prop will stay at Red Hill

The difficulty with Haas clouded the evening however the Broncos have been in a position to produce an inspiring comeback to beat the Gold Coast and notch their sixth-consecutive victory. The Titans have been bereft after the match, with captain Tino Fa’asuamaleaui almost in tears afterwards as he took a lot of the blame for the defeat.

He mentioned he was behind a brief kick-off that led to a Broncos strive within the second half, their second in as many minutes. But the actual fact he shouldered the blame solely spoke volumes about his character; Fa’asuamaleaui was the Gold Coast’s finest by a rustic mile as he emptied the tank in a dropping outfit.

But amid a chaotic collection of mind-boggling selections, together with the brief kick-off and a double sin-binning, the Titans folded up like seashore chairs at Burleigh. It was an unsightly defeat in opposition to a Brisbane aspect lacking halfback and captain Adam Reynolds.

Kurt Capewell celebrates after scoring the go-ahead strive for the Broncos. Credit:Getty

The Titans weren’t wanting robust contributors within the first half. Jayden Campbell, AJ Brimson and even David Fifita, much-maligned this season, had main impacts. The defence was determined and efficient because the Broncos didn’t make any kind of dent within the line.