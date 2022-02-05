Hacked phones, trade bans warrant tough stance on China: LNP senator

“But there’s a consequence, there’s an economic consequence in over-egging these issues through that kind of language.”

Senator McGrath mentioned the language didn’t exaggerate the financial, commerce and safety scenario. He mentioned China’s affect on potential battle between Russia and Ukraine demonstrated the stakes at play.

“I can’t get emails through Microsoft Outlook, the standard one that you’d get on your phone, because your parliament has been hacked, there’s been numerous attempts at hacking your parliament by an unknown state actor,” Senator McGrath advised the occasion.

“They have hurt our primary producers and it is part of punishing us for perceived misgivings, for us calling out that country in relation to what happened in the origins of coronavirus and that’s part of us being a liberal democracy believing in freedom of speech.”

Senator Watt mentioned Labor would arise for Australia’s pursuits, and values, with out placing precious commerce relationships in danger for home political functions.