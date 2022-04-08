Hackensack River floods part of New Milford, evacuations underway

NEW MILFORD, N.J. — Thursday’s intense rain continues to trigger localized flooding in components of New Jersey.

Police in New Milford say the Hackensack River is cresting close to River Edge Road, and houses within the space are being evacuated.

On Thursday night time, the Passaic River additionally overflowed and flooded close by streets.

CBS2 spoke with a restaurant proprietor who mentioned there was 2 toes of water exterior his enterprise.

“We still have a lot in there, can’t leave really,” he mentioned. “We got one area they can walk through, if they want to go through 2 feet of water.”

That water has since receded.

Overnight —- South Pascack Rd. and Grotke Rd is closed on account of flooding. This automobile was stranded in the midst of the water. The occupant was safely evacuated. pic.twitter.com/gLH5txd1QD — Ramapo Police Dept. (@Ramapo_PD) April 8, 2022

Ramapo Police additionally posted a photograph of a automobile caught in flood waters at South Pascack and Grotke roads.

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the newest forecast and climate alerts.