Hacker pretending to be broker ordered to pay back stolen R350 000 | News24

The man was discovered to have hacked the lady’s pc and deceived her into paying him R350 000.

Raydson Lehlogonolo Ntsala, 35, was discovered responsible within the Regional Court in Gqeberha and sentenced to a few years’ correctional supervision. He was additionally ordered to pay again the cash.

The fraud came about on 7 November 2017, stated Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

“While the victim was in Germany visiting her daughter, Ntsala hacked the victim’s computer and then sent an email to the victim purporting to be the victim’s broker, who had previously indicated that he wanted to make an investment of R350 000 on the victim’s behalf,” stated Mgolodela.

The lady authorised a cost of R350 000.

However, when she contacted her dealer to verify on the transaction, her dealer had no data of the funding. It was then established that the e-mail account had been hacked.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks for investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Ntsala in Rustenberg on 28 January 2021. He was released on R2 000 bail by the Gqeberha New Law Court. After a series of court appearances, Ntsala was ultimately convicted on 14 October 2021,” stated Mgolodela.

He was sentenced to a few years’ correctional supervision and instructed to pay again the sufferer.

Mgolodela stated:

He should pay R10 000 instantly, and thereafter R3 500 per 30 days to the complainant till the R350 000 is paid in full.

