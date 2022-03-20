Hacktivist group Anonymous launches series of cyberattacks against Russia

International hacktivist collective Anonymous has been launching a collection of cyberattacks after declaring “cyber war” on Russian president Vladimir Putin in retaliation for the nation’s invasion of Ukraine, the BBC reported on Sunday.

“The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government,” the hacktivist collective declared in a tweet on February 25, sooner or later after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Anonymous’ hack on Russian TV networks piqued world curiosity, attracting thousands and thousands of viewers after sharing a brief video clip of the hack on their social media accounts.

The video confirmed regular programming on Russian TV being interrupted with photos of bombs setting off in Ukraine and troopers speaking concerning the battle.

“The hacking collective #Anonymous hacked into the Russia streaming services Wink and Ivi (like Netflix) and live TV channels Russia 24, Cannel One, Moscow 24 to broadcast war footage from Ukraine [today],” the collective tweeted alongside the video on March 7.

The stunt comprised all the everyday parts of an Anonymous hack: Impactful, dramatic and straightforward to share on-line, the BBC stated in its report, including that just like the collective’s different cyberattacks, it was tough to confirm who was behind it.

One of the smaller teams of hackers from the collective claimed duty for the hack, basically taking on Russian TV companies for 12 entire minutes. The Russian firm Rostelecom that runs the hacked companies didn’t reply to the BBC’s request for remark.

“We will intensify the attacks on the Kremlin, if nothing is done to restore peace in Ukraine,” the group threatened, justifying their actions by saying that harmless Ukrainians have been being massacred by Russia.

Anonymous has additionally taken down Russian web sites and stolen authorities knowledge, together with a leak of Russia’s Ministry of Economic growth’s database on March 1.

A accomplice on the safety agency Red Goat Lisa Forte instructed the BBC that Anonymous’ assaults have to this point been “quite basic,” however acknowledged that the TV hack was “incredibly creative” and “quite difficult to pull off.”

Hackers have been largely finishing up DDoS assaults which concerned overwhelming a service with a flood of requests, she stated, a comparatively easy strategy to perform an assault and take web sites offline briefly.

Anonymous first emerged in 2003 from the web site 4chan. With no management, the group’s tagline is ‘We are legion,’ and it’s extensively recognized to focus on governments, firms, and organizations which are accused of censorship in DDoS attacks.

The group operates a number of social media accounts, with 15.5 million followers throughout its a number of Twitter pages alone.

The collective’s hackers additionally defaced Russian web sites by gaining management of them and altering the content material displayed, Forte instructed the BBC. Until now, the assaults have induced disruption, however cybersecurity consultants are involved a few doable escalation.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Emily Taylor from the Cyber Policy Journal instructed the BBC in reference to the cyberattacks initiated by Anonymous. “These attacks do carry risks. [They] could lead to escalation, or some could accidentally cause real damage to a critical part of civilian life.”

Vigilante teams in Russia have additionally been launching their very own cyberattacks on Ukraine, however on a comparatively smaller scale.

Since January 2022, there have been three main waves of coordinated DDoS assaults towards Ukraine and three different incidents of extra critical “wiper” attacks that deleted data on a small number of Ukrainian computer systems.

