‘Had law and order not…’: Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni weighs in on BJP’s UP win

Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni on Monday cited “good law and order situation” in Uttar Pradesh as one of many causes behind the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) large win within the recently-concluded meeting elections. Speaking to information company ANI, Mishra, whose son is out on bail within the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, mentioned that the BJP wouldn’t have acquired the bulk in meeting if the regulation and order scenario in Uttar Pradesh was not good.

“Had been saying from the beginning that the manner in which the central and state governments are working under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, we will form the government again with majority,” ANI quoted Teni as saying.

“Had the law and order (in UP) not been good, we wouldn’t have received the majority,” the minister added.

The BJP gained 255 seats within the 403-member UP meeting, with its allies, Apna Dal (Soneylal) and Nishad Party, additionally registering a robust efficiency. In Lakhimpur Kheri, the district the place protesting farmers had been run over by an SUV of Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, BJP gained on all eight meeting constituencies.

Ashish Mishra is at present out on bail and the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea towards it on Tuesday. The petition difficult the bail order was filed by the households of three of the 4 protesting farmers who had been mowed down by a convoy of automobiles. The incident was adopted by extra violence during which a journalist and three others had been killed.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana agreed to advance the listening to date to March 13 after advocate Prashant Bhushan talked about that there’s some urgency as a witness within the case was attacked the earlier evening.