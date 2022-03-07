Hadley Business Man Arrives In Poland To Help Ukrainian Refugees

HADLEY (CBS) — People from all walks of life are reaching out and making an attempt to ease the struggling of the Ukrainian folks. Among them, is a Massachusetts businessman with ties to the area.

Paul Kozub’s enterprise, V1 Vodka is predicated in Hadley, Massachusetts however makes most of its merchandise in jap Poland.

Kozub arrived in Poland Sunday. He plans on making his means towards the Ukrainian border within the coming days to do what he can to help fleeing refugees.

He’ll hand out case to those that have left every part behind. So far, he’s raised greater than $10,000, most is from donations from folks right here at house.

“I want to go to the border to help people who are directly coming across and giving them some financial assistance. If it’s not enough, I at least want people to know that people in the United States support them and support the people of Ukraine, that they didn’t deserve any of this,” Kozub mentioned.

He mentioned he’ll be there for a few week.

Multiple communities held provide drives on Sunday to assemble supplies to ship to Ukraine and Poland.

“It’s very personal for us,” mentioned Jane Yavarow. “I have fielded so many emails and so many texts from so many wonderful, kind and considerate people who just want to help.”

Yavarow helped lead a medical provide drive at her church in Jamaica Plain. Her household immigrated to the United States from Ukraine in 1910 and has stayed in contact with kin within the nation ever since.

Yavarow mentioned the supplies are being despatched straight to their neighborhood companions on the bottom in Ukraine.

It was an analogous story in Marblehead, the place members of the Jewish Teen Initiative packed bins of provides to make soup, together with handwritten playing cards.

“You can’t combat things alone,” mentioned Sofia Vatnik. Her mother and father immigrated from Russia 30 years in the past. “So, building that community and educating each other and coming together is really important to peace.”

Brett Lubarsky leads the group. “Our teens came to me and said, ‘We are watching the news, we want to be able to make a difference.’ So, here we are,” Lubarsky mentioned.