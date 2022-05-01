Hailstones, Heavy Rain In Bengaluru While Heatwave Fries Northern Region

Bengaluru residents posted visuals of hailstones that pounded town in the present day.

Bengaluru:

Several elements of Bengaluru acquired heavy rains and a hailstorm in the present day. The climate division has given a ‘heavy rain’ forecast for the Karnataka capital for 3 extra days.

Bengaluru residents are battling a double whammy with heavy rains and insufferable summer time warmth. The intense climate has given impact to incessant energy cuts making issues worse within the metropolis.

The rains come a day after Bengaluru recorded its hottest day of the 12 months with most temperatures touching 35.2 levels Celsius.

Several states in India are reeling below an intense warmth wave. The temperature crossed the 46-degree Celsius in the present day at just a few locations in Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi.