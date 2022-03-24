Hair today, art tomorrow: Filipino salon owner uses own hair to create portraits

Every few months when Jesstoni Garcia takes electrical clippers to his head, he is not simply giving himself a haircut, he is additionally harvesting artwork supplies.

Using a skinny brush and clear, sticky resin, the co-owner of a Manila hair salon sprinkles these collected strands and clippings on a clean white canvas, taking two to 5 hours to rearrange them into hanging photographs of musicians and actors.

The 32-year-old’s foremost job as a seaman entails spending as much as eight months a 12 months on cruise ships, and missing ample artwork provides like paint and sketchpads at sea, Garcia in 2021 turned to utilizing his personal hair to create photographs. He began with self-portraits and ultimately moved on to depicting celebrities.

Away at sea a lot of the time, quite than in his salon, he makes use of solely his personal hair, typically shaving his sideburns when he wants further materials.

Garcia mentioned making this artwork helps ease his stress as lengthy voyages take a toll on his bodily and psychological well being.

“We need to have an outlet to deal with depression. For me, my outlet was making art,” he mentioned, including that he ultimately desires to promote his work.