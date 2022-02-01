Haircuts to clean up Peru’s oil spill

Beauty salons in Peru give free haircuts to draw donations from Peruvians throughout the nation to save lots of marine wildlife affected by the current oil spill. Authorities say virtually 12,000 barrels spilled into the Pacific Ocean on January 15. The tanker was hit by freak waves triggered by a tsunami after an enormous volcanic eruption close to Tonga, greater than 10,000 kilometers away. The donated hair is shipped to organisations which use it to wash seashores.