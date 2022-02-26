Hairdresser guesses parenting styles based on kids’ haircut requests

A hairdresser has claimed she will inform precisely what sort of parenting type folks have after they carry their youngsters in for a haircut.

In a hilarious video, hairstylist Sarah, re-enacted every of the totally different parenting varieties that she meets when chopping kids’s hair, The Sun reported.

She highlighted the “tired mum”, the “silent but intimidating mum” and the “unrealistic expectations mum” in a TikTok that profiled the “types of mum that bring their kid to the salon”.

Her first impression was of a drained mum, who stated: “I don’t care what you do, just chop it off, chop it all off.”

The subsequent was of the unrealistic expectations mum, who stated: “He’s only two years old so we don’t need anything crazy.

“But I was thinking a zero fade, high and tight with a hard part right here.

“And I want everything to be perfectly blended and look amazing without any product.”

Next up was the helicopter mum, who couldn’t assist however stand far too near her baby and the stylist throughout the appointment.

Sarah then showcased the silent however intimidating mum who simply stood watching with their arms folded and a livid expression however refused to sit down when provided.

Then she acted out the mum who “doesn’t give a f**k”, who she portrayed on the cellphone talking to a good friend whereas her youngsters ran amok by the salon.

She stated: “Timmy’s getting a haircut and I decided, why not bring all three? I don’t want to pay for a babysitter.”

Fellow TikTokers all appeared to narrate most to the silent and intimidating sort.

One particular person stated: “Silent intimidating one is my mum.”

While one other stated: “I’m the silent intimidating one but it’s just because I have social anxiety.”

A 3rd stated: “My mum is a mix between silent and intimidating and just goes sit down and does a crossword.”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission