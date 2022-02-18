Haiti ‘categorically rejects’ report following CNN investigation into presidential assassination | CNN





Haiti’s authorities have stated they “categorically reject” the allegations “published in the international press,” following this week’s publication of a CNN investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

The CNN investigation, revealed on Tuesday, shed new mild onto Moïse’s July 7, 2021 killing, together with how a secret recording, failed raid and telephone information led a stealth staff of Haitian investigators to level the finger at Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Multiple legislation enforcement sources detailed a sequence of actions that they are saying join the Prime Minister to the assassination, together with being concerned within the plot to kill Moïse and obstructing the next investigation.

“These desperate maneuvers constitute a diversion serving to confuse the tracks of the investigation, further weaken the security situation and further destabilize the country, thus aggravating the suffering of the population,” Jean Victor Généus, the nation’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Culture, stated by a diplomatic letter dated Thursday.

CNN additionally obtained unique audio of Judge Garry Orélien, the previous decide within the assassination case, talking about Henry.

In that recording, Orélien stated, “Ariel (Henry) is connected and friends with the mastermind of the assassination. They planned it with him. Ariel is a prime suspect of Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, and he knows it.”

CNN verified the recording, taken in fall 2021, by evaluating it to different recognized recordings of Orélien and thru in depth conversations CNN has had with him, in addition to from voice messages. Orélien didn’t know he was being recorded.

The months-long investigation discovered that Orélien believes Henry is complicit within the assassination and cover-up, however that he was unable to prosecute him.

“Do you think I can touch Ariel (Henry) now? How can I do that? I won’t be able to give (any order to indict him), it won’t see the light of day,” Orélien stated within the recording.

Généus stated in Thursday’s letter that Orélien “categorically rejects these lies.”

“I don’t recall talking to anyone about the case in great detail,” Orélien instructed CNN when requested concerning the recording. “Lots of people are trying to influence the case and I will not play their game.”

The official case wanting into the assassination continues to be continuing in Haiti, however virtually, it’s all however useless. It has produced no new arrests, no new suspects or any proof since August. Technically, it’s nonetheless open.

The US Justice Department has ramped up its own investigation into the assassination, lately extraditing and charging two high suspects within the case for allegedly planning the assassination on US soil. According to the federal criticism, one of many males offered the arms and ammunition to kill Haiti’s President.

Two Haitian investigators instructed CNN they consider that if their US counterparts hold digging, the Prime Minister may also emerge as a key suspect.