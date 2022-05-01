Halep beats world No.2 Badosa in Madrid

Simona Halep has performed a few of her finest tennis on the Madrid Open once more in defeating residence crowd favorite Paula Badosa in straight units to succeed in the final 16.

The two-time Madrid Open champion had 21 winners as she defeated the brand new world No.2 Badosa 6-3 6-1 on the Caja Magica centre court docket on Saturday to succeed in the spherical of 16 for the seventh time in 11 appearances..

“I knew that I have to be for every point focused and to give everything I have, and I did it great today,” the Twenty first-ranked Halep mentioned. “I’m really pleased with the way I played.”

Badosa, who broke by on residence soil final 12 months with a run to the Madrid semifinals as a 62nd-ranked wildcard, transformed solely one in every of her seven break factors towards Halep.

“She’s played at a really good level, all of her merit, and I haven’t played very well,” Badosa mentioned.

“I missed absolutely everything. That’s why I was only able to win four games.

“At the necessary moments, the ball fell her aspect, and on the finish of the day we simply have to present her an applause. That’s why she’s a champion on this sport.”

Halep won consecutive titles in Madrid in 2016 and 2017, and was runner-up in 2014 and 2019.

“I’m comfortable to be on court docket, and that is an important factor at this age,” said the 30-year-old, who’s unveiled a more aggressive game under new coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who’s most celebrated as Serena Wiliams’ mentor.

“I belief 100 per cent what Patrick tells me concerning the sport. So I’m actually comfortable and happy that really I can do it on court docket, as a result of it is completely different whenever you observe and whenever you’re within the official match.”

Another former No.1 Victoria Azarenka rallied past Tamara Zidansek 3-6 6-1 6-3 in her first match since the third round in Miami, when she retired for personal reasons.

Azarenka hadn’t won consecutive matches since the Australian Open and this was the first time in six years that the two-time grand slam champion, seeded 15th in Madrid, has made it to the round of 16.

Eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur defeated Varvara Gracheva 7-5 0-6 6-4, Belinda Bencic beat Karolina Muchova 6-3 4-6 7-5 and American Amanda Anisimova knocked out Petra Martic 3-6 6-3 6-2.