Half a million security guards may go on strike soon, unions warn | Fin24
An estimated a million personal safety sector workers plan to embark on a strike over a wage impasse.
- Unions representing personal safety guards say that 500 000 workers within the sector will embark on a strike over wages in September.
- Some unions within the sector are demanding a rise of 16%, whereas employers are providing a most of 5%.
- One union warned of a repeat of the violent safety guard strike in 2006, which left 60 folks useless.
- Get the most important enterprise tales emailed to you each weekday or go to the Fin24 front page.
Half
1,000,000 personal safety employees could begin to strike subsequent month, as unions
haven’t discovered frequent floor with employers at wage talks.
This
was the warning issued by Kungwini Amalgamated Workers Union (Kawu) at a press
briefing on Monday. The union is working alongside 28 different unions within the
sector, and issued a joint assertion with the opposite unions. This week, the
unions estimated that 500 000 personal safety personnel may be part of their
strike.
Unions
are demanding that employers implement will increase of 16.14% within the first yr,
14.12% within the second yr, and 12.37% within the third yr. They additionally need
assurance that workers’ Private Security Sector Provident Fund contributions
won’t rise past 7.5% over the following three years.
Employers are providing wage hikes of round 5%.
READ | Watchdog orders massive fines,
removal of trustees from security guards’ retirement fund
Kawu
mentioned in a joint assertion that unions tabled a proposal to declare a nationwide
strike.
“The
employers’ continued pessimistic method is leaving us with no possibility as
leaders of the unions, and we’re shifting in the direction of having all our personal
safety officers occurring a nationwide strike.
“Unfortunately
it will lead our stunning nation to a standstill because it transpired in 2006.
We don’t desire confrontation with the employers however we’re left with no selection,
our safety officers are struggling, everyone knows how primary wants of on a regular basis
life are skyrocketing due to numerous challenges confronting the
world,” the assertion mentioned.
In
2006, the personal safety sector confronted a strike in Johannesburg, which turned
violent and led to 60 deaths.
The
assertion mentioned that “refusal” by the sector’s employers to enhance
employees’ salaries was unacceptable as some safety officers had been incomes much less
than R6 000.
The
assertion mentioned employees can be submitting draft picketing guidelines on Thursday and
are anticipated to signal picketing guidelines between 12 and 26 September.
But
on Monday evening, Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann denied that there
was a impasse within the ongoing negotiations. He mentioned the events have agreed to
two additional dates to proceed the wage negotiations, on 1 and 12 September.
“We
are assured {that a} mutually acceptable collective settlement can be concluded
throughout these conferences because the events are persevering with to interact collaboratively
on the varied points,” mentioned Bartmann.
Deputy
secretary-general of the Saftu-aligned Democratised Transport Logistics and
Allied Workers Union (Detawu) Vusi Ntshangase mentioned the union supported the
strike and was already mobilising in preparation for the economic motion.
The
Cosatu-aligned South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) mentioned
it was at present within the strategy of submitting picketing guidelines and would
work with employers on Thursday to finalise the preparations.