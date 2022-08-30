Half a million security guards may go on strike soon, unions warn | Fin24

An estimated a million personal safety sector workers plan to embark on a strike over a wage impasse.

Unions representing personal safety guards say that 500 000 workers within the sector will embark on a strike over wages in September.

Some unions within the sector are demanding a rise of 16%, whereas employers are providing a most of 5%.

One union warned of a repeat of the violent safety guard strike in 2006, which left 60 folks useless.

Half

1,000,000 personal safety employees could begin to strike subsequent month, as unions

haven’t discovered frequent floor with employers at wage talks.

This

was the warning issued by Kungwini Amalgamated Workers Union (Kawu) at a press

briefing on Monday. The union is working alongside 28 different unions within the

sector, and issued a joint assertion with the opposite unions. This week, the

unions estimated that 500 000 personal safety personnel may be part of their

strike.

Unions

are demanding that employers implement will increase of 16.14% within the first yr,

14.12% within the second yr, and 12.37% within the third yr. They additionally need

assurance that workers’ Private Security Sector Provident Fund contributions

won’t rise past 7.5% over the following three years.

Employers are providing wage hikes of round 5%.

READ | Watchdog orders massive fines,

removal of trustees from security guards’ retirement fund

Kawu

mentioned in a joint assertion that unions tabled a proposal to declare a nationwide

strike.

“The

employers’ continued pessimistic method is leaving us with no possibility as

leaders of the unions, and we’re shifting in the direction of having all our personal

safety officers occurring a nationwide strike.

“Unfortunately

it will lead our stunning nation to a standstill because it transpired in 2006.

We don’t desire confrontation with the employers however we’re left with no selection,

our safety officers are struggling, everyone knows how primary wants of on a regular basis

life are skyrocketing due to numerous challenges confronting the

world,” the assertion mentioned.

In

2006, the personal safety sector confronted a strike in Johannesburg, which turned

violent and led to 60 deaths.

The

assertion mentioned that “refusal” by the sector’s employers to enhance

employees’ salaries was unacceptable as some safety officers had been incomes much less

than R6 000.

The

assertion mentioned employees can be submitting draft picketing guidelines on Thursday and

are anticipated to signal picketing guidelines between 12 and 26 September.

But

on Monday evening, Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann denied that there

was a impasse within the ongoing negotiations. He mentioned the events have agreed to

two additional dates to proceed the wage negotiations, on 1 and 12 September.

“We

are assured {that a} mutually acceptable collective settlement can be concluded

throughout these conferences because the events are persevering with to interact collaboratively

on the varied points,” mentioned Bartmann.

Deputy

secretary-general of the Saftu-aligned Democratised Transport Logistics and

Allied Workers Union (Detawu) Vusi Ntshangase mentioned the union supported the

strike and was already mobilising in preparation for the economic motion.

The

Cosatu-aligned South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) mentioned

it was at present within the strategy of submitting picketing guidelines and would

work with employers on Thursday to finalise the preparations.