Half Of Blizzard Snow Could Be Gone By Friday, Just In Time For Another Storm

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s wonderful how one storm, one winter day, can remodel the panorama. Up till Saturday, the winter had primarily been a dud. Other than just a few patches of leftover snow, most of Massachusetts was inexperienced or brown. That certain modified fast! Just about all of southern New England, from Worcester County eastward is now blanketed in snow measuring anyplace from a foot to two-and-a-half toes deep.

Despite the chilly, the sunshine will nonetheless assist to soften slightly little bit of the snow you’ll have missed in your driveways and sidewalks. And there may be some excellent news – milder temperatures are coming! We lastly get again over freezing (32 levels) on Tuesday. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will push over 40 levels!

I’d estimate that by Friday morning about half of the present snow pack can be gone – both melted or sublimated. The solely spot left with a foot or extra could be south of Boston, in components of Bristol and Plymouth counties (the blizzard jackpot spot).

So, this alone would characterize nice information. It could be a gradual sufficient melting that we wouldn’t should be involved with any main flooding or ice dams.

But, there’s a BIG BUT.

There is one other storm coming Thursday and Friday. This one can be vastly totally different than the Saturday nor’easter. Instead of a coastal storm, this time we’re targeted on a frontal boundary from the west. How dangerous may that be? Well, that is going to be one jacked up entrance.

We could have an frigid Arctic excessive strain space to the north, anchored in Canada, and a Bermuda excessive to the south, pumping in heat, moist Gulf of Mexico air. New England can be caught proper in the course of two very totally different airmasses.

Initially we see rain in the course of the day Thursday with snow confined to northernmost New England. But later within the day, the chilly air will begin to push southward, altering the rain to ice and snow from north to south. The million greenback query is – how shortly does the chilly air arrive? Also, does it arrive in any respect layers of the environment? How a lot precipitation can be left after the change to ice and snow? Ok, sorry, that was a couple of million greenback query. At this level there are MANY inquiries to be answered.

The greatest case situation is we keep principally rain and we see only a temporary change on the finish of the storm. We would nonetheless be coping with flooding because of the fallen rain and melting snow, however a significant mess could be averted.

Worst-case situation #1

The rain modifications to snow in a single day Thursday night time and we get one other heavy dose of snow into Friday.

Worst-case situation #2

The rain probabilities to ice or freezing rain. In my thoughts, this would actually be the worst of all doable outcomes. Ice storms may be essentially the most impactful and damaging storms. Major ice accretion can result in in depth energy outages and injury. No thanks.

Clearly A LOT to type out right here. This can be one other week of eventualities and storm preparation, to not point out hair pulling within the climate workplace!

Stick with us, we’ll maintain you up to date as new information arrives on CBSBoston.com, WBZ-TV and CBS News Boston.