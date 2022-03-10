Half of Kyiv population has fled: Mayor

Half the inhabitants of Kyiv has fled for the reason that Russian invasion started, its mayor Vitali Klitschko stated Thursday, as Moscow’s forces press ever nearer to the Ukrainian capital.

“From our information, one in two Kyiv residents has left the city,” he informed Ukraine tv.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“A little less than two million people have currently left. However, Kyiv has been transformed into a fortress. Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified.”

The better Kyiv space had a inhabitants of three.5 million final 12 months, in response to web site citypopulation.de.

Russian forces have rolled their armored vehicles as much as the northeastern fringe of the town, an AFP staff noticed on Thursday.

Ukrainian troopers described an evening of heavy battles for management of the principle freeway main into Kyiv.

Read extra:

Ukraine’s authorities say 1,207 civilians dead in Mariupol siege

Russian officials shift line on hospital bombing in Ukraine’s Mariupol

Russia will no longer participate in Council of Europe: Report