Hall wins shooting silver and GB Olympic place

Hall (left) put in an excellent efficiency within the remaining

Teenager Lucy Hall secured a Paris 2024 Olympic quota place for Great Britain after taking silver on the European Shooting Championships.

The 18-year-old was second within the girls’s entice occasion in Larnaca, Cyprus behind Italy’s Silvana Stanco with the highest two nations incomes Olympic spots.

There was additionally a bronze for Nathan Hales within the males’s entice.

Hales had earlier crushed team-mate Matthew Coward-Holley, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist.

Hall began her remaining fantastically, lacking simply one in all her first 15 photographs to ensure a medal, earlier than three misses within the subsequent 10 noticed her drop to second behind Stanco however she recovered to carry on to silver.

“I’m so happy to get the spot for GB and obviously the silver at the Europeans. I’m over the moon,” she stated.

“I had a good first 15 and then 10 that were OK and then the last 10 that was really good. But I’m just so happy for the silver medal and the quota place.”