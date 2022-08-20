Halt “False And Misleading” Claims: US Regulator To Crypto Exchange FTX

Crypto trade FTX ordered to halt ‘false and deceptive’ claims by US regulator

A US financial institution regulator ordered crypto trade FTX on Friday to halt what it referred to as “false and misleading” claims the trade had made about whether or not funds on the firm are insured by the federal government.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation mentioned a July tweet by Brett Harrison, head of FTX’s U.S. operations, contained deceptive claims that funds held at and shares bought by FTX had been FDIC insured, and ordered the corporate to take away any deceptive language from its social media accounts and web sites.

In the tweet, which Harrison has since deleted, he said that direct deposits from employers to the crypto trade are “stored in individually FDIC-insured bank accounts” and that shares bought through FTX US “are held in FDIC-insured” brokerage accounts.

The FDIC mentioned in its stop and desist letter to FTX US that these statements implied that FDIC insurance coverage was accessible for cryptocurrency and inventory holdings, and that the company doesn’t insure brokerage accounts.

In a tweet on Friday, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried emphasised FTX will not be FDIC-insured, and apologized if anybody misinterpreted earlier feedback.

The order, one among 5 despatched to crypto corporations by the FDIC on Friday, comes as regulators have ramped up efforts to police crypto corporations which may be deceptive traders on whether or not their funds get pleasure from a authorities backstop.

The concern has come to a head of late, as turmoil within the crypto market has led to emphasize and the collapse of some excessive profile corporations.

The financial institution regulator issued the same stop and desist letter to bankrupt crypto agency Voyager Digital , arguing that the corporate had misled clients by claiming their funds with Voyager could be coated by the FDIC.

Later, the FDIC issued an advisory urging banks coping with crypto corporations to make sure that clients are conscious of what varieties of property are government-insured, significantly in instances the place corporations supply a mixture of uninsured crypto merchandise alongside insured financial institution deposit merchandise.

