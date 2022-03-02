“Halt Such Acts”: Japan Protests Suspected Air Incursion By Russia

Japan lodged diplomatic protest with Moscow after scrambling fighter jet.

Tokyo:

Tokyo lodged a diplomatic protest with Moscow after scrambling fighter jets on Wednesday as a suspected Russian helicopter entered Japan’s northern airspace at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine.

Japan, which has risky ties and border disputes with key neighbours China, Russia and South Korea, routinely sends jets to defend its territorial airspace.

The nation scrambled navy jets 49 instances in January, 142 instances in December and 127 instances in November, the defence ministry says. Most have been to counter approaching Chinese plane, though most of the relaxation concerned Russian plane.

On Wednesday morning, one suspected Russian helicopter flew into Japanese territorial airspace off northern Hokkaido island, Japan’s defence ministry mentioned in a quick assertion.

The Japan Air Self Defence Force scrambled an unspecified variety of jets and issued warnings to the helicopter to depart.

“We lodged a protest with the Russian government today through a diplomatic channel and called for a halt to such acts,” authorities spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno instructed a routine briefing.

“Russia’s increasing activity near and in our territorial waters and airspace is worrying,” he added.

The defence ministry was analysing the intent of the flight together with if it was associated to the Russian assault on Ukraine, native media reported.

Japan, together with different G7 international locations, has pressured Moscow over the invasion, with a sequence of sanctions on Russian monetary establishments and chip exports.

