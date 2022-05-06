Halwa-Puri Recipe: Make This Classic Food Combination For An Indulgent Breakfast

Who does not get pleasure from a lavish breakfast?! Indulging in one thing lip-smacking and scrumptious might be one of the simplest ways to begin the day. It is why we are inclined to eat chole bhature, aloo parantha, sambhar dosa within the morning. But making these basic breakfasts can get a bit tedious; nevertheless, it should not cease us from consuming what we wish. Keeping this in thoughts, now we have discovered a fast indulgent breakfast mixture that’s tremendous straightforward to make at residence, and it’s none aside from halwa-puri! We all have fond recollections of our grandmother making this basic mixture for breakfast, why not relive the nostalgia by consuming this scrumptious dish.

How To Make Halwa-Puri At Home For An Indulgent Breakfast

Start by heating ghee in a saucepan. Add cinnamon powder, sugar and sooji to the new ghee. Roast the sooji until it’s mild brown. Pour the milk and dry fruits, and whisk it until the milk combines with the sooji. Cover the pan and let it come to a boil. Once the sooji has come to the halwa texture, take away it from the warmth. Pour some ghee on high and garnish it with dry fruits. The halwa is prepared!

Please click here for the step-by-step recipe for Sooji Halwa.

Puri Recipe

Knead a mushy and fluffy dough with entire wheat flour, sooji, oil and salt. Divide the dough into tiny balls and roll them into circles with a rolling pin. Deep-fry in sizzling oil until the puri rises and turns into crisp. The puri is prepared!

Please click here for the step-by-step recipe for Puri.

Sounds straightforward, proper?! Make halwa-puri for a lavish breakfast and tell us the way you preferred it within the feedback part.

