Hamas warns of synagogue attacks in case of new al-Aqsa raid

The Palestinian motion Hamas warned Saturday of assaults on synagogues if Israeli forces perform one other raid on the flashpoint al-Aqsa mosque in annexed east Jerusalem.

“Whoever takes the decision to repeat this scene [of a deployment inside the mosque] will be taking the decision to destroy thousands of synagogues across the world,” Yahya Sinwar, Hamas chief within the Gaza Strip, stated in a speech.

Israeli police have over the previous two weeks clashed repeatedly with Palestinian protesters on the al-Aqsa mosque compound, with footage displaying them firing tear gasoline contained in the mosque, sparking condemnation from throughout the Muslim world.

“You should be ready for a great battle if the [Israeli] occupation does not stop attacking al-Aqsa mosque,” stated Sinwar.

He stated Hamas would hearth off tons of of rockets at Israel in case of an act of “aggression” on al-Aqsa on the finish of May, when Israel marks its seize of east Jerusalem within the 1967 Six-Day War.

Violence in east Jerusalem has raised fears of one other armed battle just like an 11-day conflict final yr between Israel and Hamas, triggered partly by comparable unrest at al-Aqsa.

The newest al-Aqsa violence introduced to just about 300 the variety of Palestinians wounded in clashes on the web site.

The al-Aqsa compound is the holiest place in Judaism, recognized to Jews because the Temple Mount, and the third-holiest in Islam.

Palestinian Muslims have been angered by an uptick in Jewish visits to the compound, the place by long-standing conference Jews could go to however aren’t allowed to hope.

