Hamilton Lane partners ADDX to offer tokenised investment opportunity | hamilton lane, addx, digital securities, tokenisation, global private assets, gpa fund, oiyee choo, fred shaw, singapore, mas | FinanceAsia

Nasdaq-listed non-public markets funding agency, Hamilton Lane, has teamed up with Singapore-headquartered digital securities platform, ADDX, to tokenise a portion of its Global Private Assets GPA Fund.

The growth gives a broad base of buyers publicity to the open-ended technique, and reduces the scale of minimal fund dedication from $125,000 by way of conventional distribution channels, to only $10,000.

The public release pointed to the transfer as enabling the fund’s “major foray” into Asia.

Borne of discussions that started late final 12 months, the partnership marks the primary time that Hamilton Lane has digitally tokenised a portion of its fundraising course of.

While the…