Hampshire sign Australia quick Nathan Ellis for T20 Blast

Hampshire have introduced the signing of Nathan Ellis , the Australia quick bowler, as one among their abroad gamers for this 12 months’s Vitality Blast.

Ellis, 26, has been capped twice in ODIs and twice in T20Is, and took a hat-trick on international debut against Bangladesh final 12 months. He is at present concerned with Australia on their tour of Pakistan and is about to participate within the upcoming IPL with Kings XI Punjab.

He will be part of fellow Australian Ben McDermott in Hampshire’s squad for the Blast.

“We are excited that Nathan is joining us for this summer’s Vitality Blast,” Hampshire’s director of cricket, Giles White, stated. “He comes to us with a growing reputation as a death bowler and we look forward to seeing him in the Hawks yellow in May.”

Ellis has taken 50 T20 wickets in 44 matches with an financial system of 8.06. He got here to consideration along with his performances within the Big Bash League for Hobart Hurricanes, profitable his first Australia call-up for the excursions of the Caribbean and Bangladesh.

The right-arm seamer subsequently gained an IPL contract for the second half of the 2021 event, and was additionally a travelling reserve for Australia’s victorious T20 World Cup marketing campaign.

“I’m excited to play in this summer’s Vitality Blast and for a team with the rich history of the Hawks,” Ellis stated. “I have heard great things about the Ageas Bowl and the Hawks fans and am looking forward to a memorable summer in Hampshire.”