Hamstrung Kennedy out of AFL action

Sydney veteran Josh Kennedy faces a prolonged stint on the sidelines with a big hamstring damage suffered throughout the Swans’ 15-point AFL loss to Carlton.

Kennedy went down clutching his proper leg at Marvel Stadium on Friday night time after a slipshod spoiling try that cut up open Blues defender Sam Docherty’s head.

The incident is definite to be scrutinised by the match evaluation officer, with Kennedy dealing with a doable suspension for the excessive hit.

But any ban will doubtless be irrelevant because the hamstring damage places the Swans’ co-captain out of motion.

Kennedy was helped from the sector by two trainers and needed to be substituted out of the sport.

“It was a bad hamstring,” Sydney coach John Longmire mentioned.

“I don’t think there’s any such thing as a good hamstring (injury), but if they say it’s a bad hamstring it’s going to be quite a few weeks, you’d imagine.”

A 15-season veteran, Kennedy turns 34 subsequent month and is 11 video games wanting the 300-game milestone.

Longmire is not but keen to think about the damage may spell the top of the Swans membership nice’s profession.

Kennedy will endure scans over the weekend to find out the total extent of the injury.

“Let’s see what happens during the week,” Longmire mentioned.

Late within the second quarter, Docherty went again with the flight of the ball for a mark and was clattered into by Kennedy, who had arms raised making an attempt to spoil the ball.

But he made contact with Docherty’s head in a crude collision.

Speaking on ABC Radio’s match commentary, AFL teaching legend Mick Malthouse mentioned a suspension is inevitable.

“He’s going to get weeks for that,” Malthouse mentioned.

“(It was) late, high, severe … uncharacteristic, because Josh is not like that, but let’s look at it away from the name.

“I’d be shocked if he will get out of it with something lower than three weeks.

“I don’t think he’s going to be on the ground for the next six to eight weeks anyway with a hamstring like that.”

Docherty has performed each recreation this season after overcoming a second prevalence of testicular most cancers.

Carlton coach Michael Voss lauded the previous captain’s on-field bravery, as exhibited within the contest with Kennedy.

“The players acknowledged it in the after-match,” Voss mentioned.

“We just spoke to him about the effort to firstly go for the ball and then be able get up and keep playing on.

“We should not say that is what we anticipate with him, however it’s turning into the norm.

“He just keeps overcoming any challenges that are coming his way and he’s had a great year.

“Players love taking part in with him and we draw plenty of power off him.”