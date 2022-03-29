‘Hamstrung’: Shock admission over Hannah

The head of Queensland’s Police Union has taken the stand at an inquest into the horrific homicide of Hannah Clarke and her youngsters, saying the fundamental coaching officers obtain on home violence was “lacking”.

Ian Leavers made the frank admissions because the inquest into the deaths of Ms Clarke, her ex-husband Rowan Baxter and their youngsters Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4 and Trey, 3, entered its seventh day.

Domestic and household assist businesses who handled the household earlier than the grotesque incident can even give proof.

Camera Icon Hannah Clarke and her three youngsters (pictured) have been murdered by her estranged ex-husband Rowan Baxter (left) in February 2020. Credit: News Corp Australia

The court docket on Tuesday was informed a mean call-out for a home violence incident might take 4 to 5 hours for a police officer.

Mr Leavers stated home and household violence was nonetheless a “very complex issue” that took up 40 per cent of police work throughout the state.

The Police Union president stated streamlining pink tape and paperwork and placing a nationwide framework would enable officers to make higher determinations on defending victims of household violence.

“It has to be done,” Mr Leavers stated.

“There is a great bureaucracy around the reporting of family and domestic violence, we need to simplify the process so police can better protect victims.

“We can and should be doing better.”

Camera Icon Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers. NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall Credit: News Corp Australia

Multiple eyewitnesses who watched the horrific killing of Hannah and her youngsters on February 19, 2020 have already recounted the younger mum’s harrowing final moments.

That morning, Baxter ambushed the household on their strategy to faculty, dousing the automobile in petrol.

He then set the automobile on hearth whereas the youngsters have been within the again seat.

Mr Leavers stated police coaching for home and household violence was “lacking” and police felt “hamstrung” by the laws.

The court docket was informed face-to-face coaching had been restricted over the previous few years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of police feel like with the lack of training they’re letting victims and the community down through no fault of their own,” he stated.

“(Online training) is not serving the purpose it needs to do.”

Camera Icon A police bodyworn digital camera filmed Hannah Clarke and Rowan Baxter after they have been pulled over for driving an unregistered automobile. Credit: Supplied

The admissions come a day after the coroner launched distressing footage of Hannah Clarke assembly with police moments after Baxter kidnapped one of many youngsters on Boxing Day 2019.

In the footage, she tells the police Baxter had stated he wasn’t going to deliver four-year-old Laianah again, calling him a “psycho” who was “pulling a stunt”.

“He took the middle one and just took off with her in my car. And now he’s trying to play games with me,” a frantic Hannah says.

The inquest continues.

Domestic Violence helplines