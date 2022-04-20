‘Hand-made bomb’ explodes on prison vehicle in Turkey

Assailants detonated a remote-controlled explosive gadget as a bus carrying jail guards handed by in Turkey, an official has mentioned.

One guard was killed and 4 others had been wounded within the blast on Wednesday.

No one has claimed duty for the assault, which occurred within the Osmangazi district, in Turkey’s northwestern Bursa province.

“Our evaluation is that a hand-made bomb that was left beneath an electricity pole was detonated by remote control as the prison vehicle was passing by,” Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat informed reporters, after inspecting the scene.

Around 30 folks had been on the bus when it was hit by the remote-controlled explosive gadget mentioned Canbolat. It was transporting the guards to a jail within the area.

All of them had been taken to hospitals as a precautionary measure, with one of many injured in a severe situation, he added.

Numerous assaults have been carried out in Turkey by Kurdish militants, the Islamic State terror group and leftist extremists lately.