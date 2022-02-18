Handcuffed woman jumps off cruise ship

The US Coast Guard is looking for a handcuffed lady who reportedly jumped from a Carnival cruise ship into Gulf of Mexico.

A girl is lacking within the Gulf of Mexico after she reportedly jumped from a Carnival cruise ship — following a disturbance in a sizzling tub that landed her in handcuffs, in keeping with fellow passengers.

The US Coast Guard is looking for the 32-year-old lady who went overboard the Carnival Valor, which was crusing from Cozumel, Mexico, to New Orleans on Wednesday, the New York Post experiences.

One man on board the ship tweeted a video of a life preserver and a flare spewing purple smoke trailing behind the ship.

Several passengers told WAFB that the lady jumped about 150 miles (241 km) off the shore of Louisiana after an incident between her and a person within the sizzling tub space on the tenth deck.

“Security got her out of the hot tub. Whenever they got to take her into custody, apparently she was upset and went over the rail,” Baton Rouge resident Kim Barnette advised the outlet.

Darrell Morris, one other passenger, stated: “Apparently, she was handcuffed — she jumped over the side of the ship.”

Barnette stated the lady apparently struck some lifeboats throughout her fall.

“There are some lifeboats there that apparently she hit on the way down. Which when it hit, it was pretty loud, and of course there was a disturbance here on the ship, which made me go on my balcony on deck 7,” the cruise passenger stated.

A 3rd passenger, who recognized himself solely as Randy, additionally advised WAFB that the lady “apparently hit her head on the side of the boat.”

“And then she hit the water face first, he said.

However, the passenger accounts have not been confirmed by Carnival or the Coast Guard.

The ship was expected to arrive in New Orleans on Thursday.

The Post has reached out to the US law enforcement agency and the company.

“Carnival’s CARE team is providing support to the guest’s husband who was travelling with her,” the corporate stated in a press release.

The incident got here two months after a lady died within the Pacific Ocean after going overboard on one other Carnival ship.

The FBI was investigating the incident amid allegations of foul play.

This article initially appeared within the New York Post and was reproduced with permission.