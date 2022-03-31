Handshakes and hugs as U.S., in loss, returns to the World Cup

toggle caption EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP by way of Getty Images

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — The United States males are returning to the World Cup after the trauma of lacking the 2018 match, clinching a berth for this 12 months’s championship in Qatar on Wednesday regardless of a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on the ultimate night time of qualifying.

Juan Pablo Vargas obtained behind Walker Zimmerman and headed Brandon Aguilera’s nook kick previous goalkeeper Zack Steffen within the 51st minute, and Anthony Contreras knocked in a cross off a scramble within the 59th after Steffen could not maintain onto a free kick.

A sellout crowd of about 35,000 in National Stadium got here to life, however the Americans’ 5-1 rout of Panama at residence final weekend gave them an enormous goal-difference margin over Costa Rica. That meant the U.S. merely needed to keep away from shedding by six targets or extra with the intention to declare an computerized berth by ending among the many high three nations in North and Central America and Caribbean.

American gamers on the bench walked onto the sector on the ultimate whistle and exchanged handshakes and hugs with their teammates who ended the sport, whereas residence followers cheered the Ticos.

“It’s a proud moment for the team, proud moment for U.S. soccer,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter stated. “The team’s ecstactic.”

Canada, which had clinched its first World Cup journey since 1986 with a win Sunday, completed first with 28 factors after a 1-0 loss at Panama, forward of Mexico on objective distinction. El Tri moved forward of the U.S. and clinched its eighth straight World Cup, whereas the U.S. completed third with 25 factors and a plus-11 objective distinction.

Costa Rica was fourth with 25 factors and plus-five, and the Ticos will meet Oceania champion New Zealand in a one-game playoff in June for a berth within the 32-nation subject.

While the U.S. received six of seven residence video games with one draw, it completed with one victory, three losses and three ties on the highway. The Americans have by no means received a qualifier in Costa Rica, shedding 10 and drawing two.

The U.S. finds out at Friday’s draw which three nations it can face within the group stage, which begins Nov. 21 at a match pushed again 5 months to keep away from summer season desert warmth. A rising and more and more hypercritical fan base is hoping to see Christian Pulisic & Co. attain the quarterfinals for the primary time since 2002.

“This group can do some damage,” Berhalter stated.

Defensive midfielder Tyler Adams left Wednesday’s sport at halftime with a bruise above his left knee.

Ticos coach Luis Fernando Suárez did not open with six starters from Sunday’s win at El Salvador who carried yellow playing cards, not desirous to threat a suspension for a playoff.

The clinch came about on the 1,267th day after a surprising 2-1 loss at Trinidad and Tobago that ended the Americans’ streak of seven straight World Cup appearances. Pulisic was in tears after the defeat, which led to a shakeup on the U.S. Soccer Federation and Berhalter’s hiring in December 2018 because the workforce’s fourth coach in 25 months.

The U.S. has used 114 new gamers for the reason that elimination, together with 88 underneath Berhalter. Thirty-eight gamers took the sector through the 14 qualifiers plus six others have been on rosters with out getting in.

Berhalter has matches in June and September to assist consider a pool of maybe 4 dozen and select what presently is a roster restricted to 23.

A qualifying match that started with fireworks above the sector through the opening minutes at San Salvador, El Salvador, on Sept. 2, ended with extra pyrotechnics.

The U.S. traveled 25,042 miles on charters — simply over circling the globe at 24,901 — plus gamers had as much as 5 trans-Atlantic spherical journeys, with Germany-based Adams and England-based Antonee Robinson making the utmost. Games have been performed at 3 levels (minus-16 Celsius) in St. Paul, Minnesota, and 85 levels (29 Celsiush) in Austin, Texas.

Not since Paul Caligiuri’s gorgeous objective at Trinidad earlier than the 1990 match had the U.S. clinched in its ultimate sport. The Americans assured themselves of a berth with three video games to spare for 2006, two for 2014 and one sport for 1998, 2002 and 2010. All of these clinches have been with wins.

Qualifying won’t be as onerous for the 2026 World Cup, which expands to 48 nations. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are co-hosts, and all three are anticipated to get computerized berths.