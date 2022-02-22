Hani killer’s parole: Lawyer asks ConCourt to apply principle of ubuntu in considering appeal | News24

Janusz Walus gunned down SACP secretary-general Chris Hani in April 1993.

Multiple ministers of correctional providers have refused to grant Walus parole.

On Tuesday, his lawyer has argued that denying his shopper parole is “cruel and inhumane”.

The lawyer representing Janusz Walus, who gunned down SACP chief Chris Hani practically three many years in the past, has argued that the choice to not grant his shopper parole has change into “cruel, inhumane and a degrading punishment”.

Advocate Roelof du Plessis, representing Walus, stated the Constitutional Court was the one court docket that would “assist” Walus.

Walus desires the apex court docket to evaluate the choice by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on 16 March 2020 to not approve his launch on parole.

His lawyer stated the choice to not launch Walus on parole infringed on his constitutional rights. He stated if the choice didn’t change, he would by no means be granted parole.

Du Plessis stated no one he was conscious of had been incarcerated for this lengthy, and, subsequently, there must be a degree when an individual must be positioned on parole.

“We submit that the minister, simply because of the political fallout, is never going to make a decision here,” Du Plessis stated.

“He is never going to make a decision to put the applicant on parole, and therefore, the only party or entity that is going to come and will come to the assistance of the applicant in this matter will be this court.”

Political appointees

He stated in different courts, the parole resolution had at all times been referred again to the minister, however the minister would “come with new reasons”.

He additionally stated the ministers had been political appointees positioned of their positions by the ANC, who’s an alliance associate of the SACP, and “it simply makes it difficult for any minister to make this decision.”

He stated to refer the matter again to the minister would imply “we are going to be back in this court again in two to three years’ time.”

“If I was in this position as a minister, I would not have made the decision. The political fallout would be too much.”

Justice Zoliswa Mhlantla requested whether or not the court docket was able to step in and substitute the minister’s resolution if the restorative justice course of had been achieved.

Du Plessis stated the restorative justice course of had been finalised, including that his shopper had apologised to Hani’s spouse and the South African Communist Party.

He stated Walus had additionally written letters to Hani’s spouse, who “refuses to speak to the applicant further”.

“There is nothing the applicant can do further pertaining to that process and that is recognised by the minister, otherwise the minister would have raised that as a further ground for not granting parole,” he stated.

“He has sincere remorse, and in South Africa, we have the principle of ubuntu, which [is] not applied in Western countries, which is a salutary principle. If one applies ubuntu in this matter, the outcome should be in favour of the applicant, and we request you [the apex court] to do so,” Du Plessis added.

He stated Hani’s spouse had indicated that she “will not forgive him, there will not be forgiveness”.

Walus assassinated Hani on 10 April 1993. He was initially sentenced to loss of life for the homicide however later had that sentence commuted to life behind bars. He first grew to become eligible for parole in 2005, after serving 13 years and 4 months of his life sentence.

News24 beforehand reported that Walus has been making use of for parole since 2011 – and has been denied each time.

