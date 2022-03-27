Hannah Clarke’s mother tells of killer’s cruel, creepy acts
She additionally recounted a narrative Hannah advised her after she had separated from Baxter and was residing along with her mother and father. Suzanne had already left the home and gone to work at some point when Baxter confirmed up unannounced and uninvited.
“Hannah was in the girls’ room playing with Trey and the two girls were in the bathroom brushing their teeth and they must have popped their head out because they told me later that: ‘Daddy put his finger to his lips as if to say shh’,” Ms Clarke mentioned.
“Hannah said she was in the room playing and she just felt like a shiver and she looked up and he [Baxter] was standing there staring at her, and she asked him how long he had been there, and he said ‘not long’.
“He picked up her [Hannah’s] burner phone that was on the kitchen table and demanded to know whose phone that was. She just said it was mine [Suzanne’s], and he didn’t believe her.
“She said she actually felt her hairs stand up, and that made her look up. I don’t know why he was there. Purely because he thought he could be?”
Believing Baxter might have bugged her telephone, Hannah purchased the burner telephone so she may discuss to and textual content household and buddies with out him figuring out.
Suzanne additionally remembered the primary time four-year-old Laianah went to sleep over at her father’s residence after Hannah had moved out with the kids.
“Laianah had a little sloth that was like one of those Beanie Bear dolls that she carried everywhere. She slept with it, and even on her first day of Prep, we snuck it into her school bag – it was her security.
“She took Slothy with her [to the sleepover at Baxter’s home] and when she got home, she didn’t have [it]. So, we rang him and said she had left Slothy and that she needed it to go to bed.
“He wouldn’t return it … He asked to speak to Laianah, and he said to her: ‘It’s OK, Daddy needs it to sleep with.’ We never got it back, we had to buy her another one.”
The coronial inquest resumes on Monday and is about to complete on Wednesday. The findings of State Coroner Terry Ryan are anticipated in coming months.