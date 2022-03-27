Hannah Clarke’s mother tells of killer’s cruel, creepy acts

She additionally recounted a narrative Hannah advised her after she had separated from Baxter and was residing along with her mother and father. Suzanne had already left the home and gone to work at some point when Baxter confirmed up unannounced and uninvited.

Rowan Baxter. Credit:Facebook – Integr8 & CrossFit SMC

“Hannah was in the girls’ room playing with Trey and the two girls were in the bathroom brushing their teeth and they must have popped their head out because they told me later that: ‘Daddy put his finger to his lips as if to say shh’,” Ms Clarke mentioned.

“Hannah said she was in the room playing and she just felt like a shiver and she looked up and he [Baxter] was standing there staring at her, and she asked him how long he had been there, and he said ‘not long’.

“He picked up her [Hannah’s] burner phone that was on the kitchen table and demanded to know whose phone that was. She just said it was mine [Suzanne’s], and he didn’t believe her.