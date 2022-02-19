Hanover Man Told By State To Pay $8,000 Tax Bill On Unemployment Benefits He Never Received

HANOVER (CBS) – Pandemic unemployment fraud has been an enormous subject throughout the nation, however a Hanover couple had no concept they have been caught up within the mess till they acquired a tax kind for advantages they by no means acquired or utilized for.

Linda Kearns says her husband acquired a 1099-G kind within the mail claiming he owed taxes on $22,000 in unemployment funds. “He never collected a penny of unemployment in his entire 40-year career,” she mentioned.

Linda and her husband instantly appealed. The Department of Unemployment Assistance despatched again a letter saying an investigation was accomplished and the shape was correct. “We have to pay taxes on that money to the IRS to the tune of $8,000,” Linda mentioned as she learn from the letter saying they may dispute that tax fee with the IRS. “Good luck with that,” she mentioned.

Tax accountants agree with that. In order to dispute that fee, the Kearns must pay the cash after which file a 1040-X amended kind and attempt to get the cash again from the IRS. Hingham tax accountant Tim MacLellan says the IRS is backed up in processing 1040-X kinds they usually could possibly be out that cash for a very long time. “At least a year,” he mentioned.

We inspired Linda to achieve out to her state senator who contacted her instantly. “If I got a letter like this I would probably be in shock or probably have a heart attack,” mentioned Senator Michael Brady solely half-jokingly.

Brady advised us he obtained in contact with the Department of Unemployment Assistance, they usually agreed to ship the couple a brand new kind that may appropriate the issue.

What is most troubling to Linda is the truth that her husband’s firm despatched paperwork to the state months in the past saying her husband was nonetheless employed and the declare was fraudulent. “I don’t think they even did an investigation. They basically washed their hands of it and now want to put it on the IRS which means a lot of work on our end to get this rectified,” she mentioned.

The State Department of Unemployment Assistance offered the next assertion on the method of investigating fraudulent claims:

Taxpayers will not be required to pay taxes on cash they by no means acquired. However, as soon as advantages have been paid, DUA has to research the matter to verify the precise recipient. The DUA Program Integrity workforce will course of the reported fraud to make sure that if any funds have been made, they don’t seem to be acknowledged as earnings, and will not be reported to the IRS on Form 1099-G on the finish of the calendar yr for tax functions. If a constituent receives a 1099-G associated to this fraudulent declare, DUA will, upon being notified, ship a corrected Form 1099-G. In addition, the fraudulent declare is not going to influence a constituent’s capacity to gather unemployment sooner or later and no prices shall be assessed to the constituent’s employer (if relevant).

If DUA evaluations a declare, and determines that the 1099-G was correctly issued, and the constituent disagrees, the matter should then be addressed by the constituent on to the IRS.