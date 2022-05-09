Hansal Mehta on his segment in Modern Love: Mumbai-“Baai captures and honours that unconditional love, one that we inherently seek irrespective of the nature of the relationship” : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Director Hansal Mehta shares his notion of affection that he portrayed in his story of Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love, Mumbai known as ‘Baai’ Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love, Mumbai is capturing the glances from all of the corners ever because the launch of its intriguing trailer. The anthology consists of 6 lovely love tales of various sorts and is eagerly awaited by the viewers.

Modern Love: Mumbai is an excellent creation by the outstanding filmmakers of Indian cinema – Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bharadwaj, Nupoor Asthana, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, and Alankrita Shrivastava, who has created the magic of their visionary storytelling on this anthology that can discover the completely different shades of affection within the metropolis of desires, Mumbai.

One of the terrific filmmakers, Hansal Mehta, who has proven the brilliance of his storytelling in an anthology earlier than with ‘Das Kahaniyaan’, this time he’s again with a mind-blowing story of affection known as ‘Baai’ in Modern Love, Mumbai. While sharing his notion of affection, he mentioned, “If the connection of two souls had to take a tangible form, it would embody itself through love. To me, that’s really what love is when one is unconditionally accepted for who they are, without any barriers or prejudices. Baai captures and honours that unconditional love, one that we inherently seek irrespective of the nature of the relationship. It’s an ode to love that’s free from the burden of labels and the pressures of conforming”.

Modern Love Mumbai begins streaming from May 13, 2022 throughout 240 nations and territories.

