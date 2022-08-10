Hansika Motwani rings in 31st birthday with friends and family in a white one shoulder dress worth Rs. 84K : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

One of probably the most well-known actresses in South Indian movie is Hansika Motwani. With her distinctive but stylish types, Hansika by no means fails to provide us large trend objectives. With her most up-to-date movie, Maha, she has simply achieved the big milestone of fifty movies. The actress turned 31 years previous a day in the past and simply celebrated her birthday. Fans conveyed heartfelt greetings to Hansika on her birthday through social media on all obtainable channels. Hansika Motwani additionally posted lovable photographs from her birthday celebrations on Instagram.

Hansika Motwani rings in thirty first birthday with family and friends in a white one shoulder costume price Rs. 84K

Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram and shared a reel with greatest buddy Tanvi Shah, the place each had been wearing pretty attires. Hansika, the birthday woman, is wearing a shocking one-shoulder white costume. Her outfit had an extended sleeve with a novel white feather accent that makes it stand out. The birthday apparel for Hansika is obtainable at Gigii’s and prices a whopping Rs. 84,624. Hansika accessorised her clothes with pink heels, went with out a lot make-up, and left her hair free. Hansika’s birthday apparel appeared beautiful. Tanvi, her BFF, went for a extra relaxed look, donning a black tank-crop prime and denims.

Hansika was just lately seen in Maha which marked her 50th movie, Hansika Motwani additionally has different promising movies like My Name Is Shruthi, Partner, Rowdy Baby Films, and an untitled movie with Vijay Chander in her kitty. She can even star within the forthcoming internet sequence, MY3.

