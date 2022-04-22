Hanskhali gang rape victim’s family can seek protection from Bengal govt: HC

KOLKATA: The household of the 14-year-old woman who died on April 5 after being raped at Hanskhali in Bengal’s Nadia district has been allowed by the Calcutta excessive court docket to hunt safety from the state authorities.

In its ruling on a petition filed final week, the bench of chief justice Prakash Srivastava and justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj on Wednesday stated the household can search safety beneath the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018, and the authorities should present them safety until a call is taken on their request.

The bench earlier on April 12 ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the crime.

“Having regard to the nature of allegation which have been made in the application it is necessary to extend protection to the members of the family as also witnesses of the incident. Hence, we permit the filing of the witness protection application before the competent authority as specified in Witness Protection Scheme, 2018 and on receipt of such application the competent authority is directed to take a decision and pass appropriate order for witness protection, proportionate to the threat perception, in accordance with the Scheme, without any unnecessary delay,” stated Wednesday’s court docket order, a duplicate of which was seen by HT.

“Till the said application is decided, the concerned authority will extend full protection to the witnesses and family members of the victim and will also ensure suitable psychiatric/ psychological treatment to them to come out of trauma,” the order added.

Local Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat member Samarendra Gayali’s son, Brajagopal, has been arrested alongside together with his pals, Prabhakar Poddar and Ranjit Mullick. The alleged gang rape occurred on the evening of April 4 on the TMC chief’s house.

The sufferer, a category 9 scholar, was invited by Brajagopal to his celebration. She died the following morning, allegedly resulting from extreme bleeding.

The sufferer’s mother and father alleged that she was compelled to drink alcohol earlier than being raped. Her father additionally alleged that Brajagopal forcefully cremated the physique and threatened to kill him if he knowledgeable the police.

The sufferer was cremated in a village crematorium with none loss of life certificates and submit mortem.

The CBI workforce has visited the native crematorium no less than thrice to gather samples from the location the place the physique was cremated on April 5.

“Brajagopal Gayali held a gun at my chest and took away my daughter’s body to cremate her within an hour of her death. They did not even let me leave the house,” the sufferer’s father instructed the media final week.

Brajagopal was arrested on April 10 by the Nadia district police. Poddar was arrested on April 12, hours earlier than the excessive court docket ordered the CBI probe. The CBI arrested Mullick, the third suspect, final week.

A fact-finding workforce shaped by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nationwide president J P Nadda visited Hanskhali and submitted its report on Wednesday. It prompt that the sufferer may need been burnt alive since no physician had examined her or declared her lifeless.

The allegations by the younger woman’s household triggered a furore, significantly after chief minister Mamata Banerjee prompt that the sufferer and the principal accused have been having an affair and it was public data within the village.

On April 11, Banerjee focused the media for highlighting the arrest of the TMC panchayat chief’s son.

“I talked to the police. Even police do not know till now how she died. I asked the police whether they think this was rape? Or, was she pregnant? Or, was it a love affair?” she stated at a authorities occasion in Kolkata.

The sufferer’s mother and father – whose confidential statements have been recorded by a Justice of the Peace on the Nadia district court docket on April 11 – dismissed the chief minister’s statements and stated their little one was not pregnant.