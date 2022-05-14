Hanson police stop search for hit-and-run driver, say car was not involved in crash left bicyclist seriously hurt

HANSON (CBS) — Hanson police supplied an replace Saturday on a crash that left a cyclist seriously hurt Thursday. Police now consider the automobile initially on the heart of the investigation was not concerned in any respect.

On Thursday evening, police introduced they have been searching for a white SUV in reference to the injured bike owner. They mentioned the automobile hit a mailbox and youngster’s playset on Route 14, then the bicyclist, and stored driving.

After releasing some surveillance footage to the general public, the automobile was positioned. “The operator of the vehicle, having seen their car on the local news, came to the Hanson Police Station early Friday morning,” police mentioned.

The driver cooperated with the police and after talking with officers it was decided that the automobile wasn’t concerned within the bike owner’s crash.

The automobile had injury in keeping with hitting the mailbox and nothing else.

More video from the scene confirmed the mailbox hit-and-run occurred 10 to 13 minutes earlier than the bike owner was injured. “The cyclist was seen on video passing the mailbox area on video after the white SUV had left the scene and a neighbor had removed the debris from the roadway,” police mentioned.

Additionally, the bike was an electrical bicycle that’s able to going at speeds as much as 30 mph. Police now consider the bike owner misplaced management and crashed. He remains to be within the hospital.

The driver of the SUV might be summoned to Plymouth District Court at a later date for leaving the scene of an accident inflicting property injury.

“Law enforcement’s job is to seek the truth in all instances. In this case, it is an important reminder that it is just as important to clear the innocent as it is to charge the guilty,” Chief Miksch mentioned. “We thank everyone who came forward and offered assistance as we investigated the details of this incident.”

Anyone with data ought to name police at 781-293-4625.