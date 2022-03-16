‘Happiest man’ Kere first African to win Pritzker Prize | News24

In this file photograph taken on January 21, 2014 Burkina Faso-born German architect Diebedo Francis Kere poses subsequent to his set up on the Royal Academy of Arts in central London throughout a photocall for the forthcoming ‘Sensing Spaces: Architecture Reimagined’ exhibition which is because of run from January 25, to April 6, 2014. The Pritzker Prize — structure’s most prestigious award — was awarded March 15, 2022 to Burkina Faso architect Diebedo Francis Kere, organisers introduced.

Burkina Faso-born architect Diebedo Francis Kere is the 51st particular person to obtain the Pritzker Architecture Prize.

Kere is famend for constructing colleges, well being amenities, housing, civic buildings, and public areas throughout Africa.

In 2017 Kere grew to become the primary African architect to design the Serpentine Pavilion in London’s Hyde Park.

Burkina Faso-born architect Diebedo Francis Kere has change into the primary African to be awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize, structure’s most prestigious honour.

Kere, 56, was recognised for his “pioneering” designs which are “sustainable to the earth and its inhabitants – in lands of extreme scarcity”, Tom Pritzker, chairman of the Hyatt Foundation that sponsors the award, mentioned in a press release on Tuesday.

Kere, a twin citizen of Burkina Faso and Germany, mentioned he was the “happiest man on this planet” to change into the 51st recipient of the illustrious prize. It was first awarded in 1979.

“I have a feeling of an overwhelming honour but also a sense of responsibility,” he instructed the AFP information company throughout an interview in his workplace in Berlin.

Kere is famend for constructing colleges, well being amenities, housing, civic buildings, and public areas throughout Africa — not solely in his homeland but additionally in nations reminiscent of Benin, Mali, and Sudan.

“He is equally architect and servant, improving upon the lives and experiences of countless citizens in a region of the world that is at times forgotten,” Pritzker mentioned.

Kere gained plaudits for his 2001 undertaking for a major faculty in Gando village, in Burkina Faso, the place he was born.

Burkinabe architect Diebedo Francis Kere is seen throughout a celebration subsequent to footage of a few of his tasks on the wall in his workplace in Berlin, on March 15, 2022, after being awarded the 2022 Pritzker Architecture Prize. A local of Gando, Burkina Faso, he’s the primary African to win the distinguished prize, which has been awarded yearly since 1979.

Kere was recognised for his physique of labor that “empowers and transforms communities through the process of architecture”. AFP ODD ANDERSEN / AFP

Unlike conventional faculty buildings that used concrete, Kere’s revolutionary design mixed native clay, fortified with cement, to type bricks that helped maintain the inside cool. A sweeping raised tin roof additionally supplied safety from heavy rain whereas serving to air flow into.

Kere labored with the area people throughout the design and constructing part, and the variety of college students on the faculty elevated from 120 to 700, the Hyatt Foundation mentioned in its launch.

The success of the undertaking led to an extension, a library, and lecturers’ housing in later years.

‘Natural local weather’

Kere “empowers and transforms communities through the process of architecture”, designing buildings “where resources are fragile and fellowship is vital”, the assertion added.

“Through his commitment to social justice and engagement, and intelligent use of local materials to connect and respond to the natural climate, he works in marginalized countries laden with constraints and adversity,” the prize organisers mentioned.

In Burkina Faso, Kere’s accolade was hailed as a reminder that the nation must be recognized internationally for greater than battle and violence.

Groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS) have killed greater than 2 000 individuals and displaced at the very least 1.7 million in recent times.

“In the current pain of the security crisis, our country must remember that it is also the nation of exceptional men like Francis Kere,” mentioned Ra-Sablga Seydou Ouedraogo, of the non-profit Free Afrik.

Nebila Aristide Bazie, head of the Burkina Faso architects’ council, mentioned the award “highlights the African architect and the people of Burkina Faso”.

In 2017, Kere grew to become the primary African architect to design the Serpentine Pavilion in London’s Hyde Park, a prestigious project awarded annually to a outstanding architect.

He was additionally one of many architects behind Geneva’s International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museu and has held solo museum reveals in Munich and Philadelphia.

“I am totally convinced that everyone deserves quality,” he mentioned in his workplace, the place he celebrated his award along with his group.

“I’m always thinking: How can I get the best for my clients, for those who can afford but also for those who can not afford?

“This is my manner of doing issues, of utilizing my structure to create constructions to serve individuals, let’s say to serve humanity,” Kere added.

