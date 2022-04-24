Happy 21st: Crichton eyes Origin as Panthers, Raiders clash in full-time melee

Crichton received’t be celebrating a NSW call-up simply but, in contrast to Penrith’s rapturous dwelling followers who mocked the Raiders through the second half with their very own model of the viking clap because the hosts piled on 22 unanswered factors after the break. “I don’t think he’d let anyone down [in the Origin arena],” Ivan Cleary stated. “He’s been really good for us going back to the centres. There’s so many options. Personally, I like that [versatility] in any player.” Stephen Crichton scores his first attempt in opposition to the Raiders. Credit:Getty Ricky Stuart’s Raiders had been much better than the crew who wilted against the Cowboys final week. But simply being higher doesn’t lower it in opposition to the Panthers juggernaut, unbeaten by seven video games this season. Unless you’re at your best possible, you’re not a lot of an opportunity. And even then it won’t be ok. “For 53 or 55 minutes, it was our best football this season so we’ve got to build on that,” Stuart stated.

“It was very hard. It was pretty unique, I don’t think we had a play-the-ball in their half in the second half [until the last few minutes]. It wouldn’t have been not only Penrith beating us by that amount, other teams would have beaten us by the same amount if you don’t have the ball in the opposition half.” At one stage, Wighton was compelled right into a last-tackle clearing kick simply six metres out from his personal line. Death by a thousand swarming cats. Spencer Leniu tries to wrestle previous the Raiders defence. Credit:Getty Crichton’s first attempt in opposition to the Raiders, when his proper aspect cashed in on concerted stress within the opening quarter, might be one of many best he’ll rating in his profession. Yet the Raiders’ response was swift. Ironically, it was Tapine who crashed over from a Tom Starling go when Dylan Edwards and Matt Eisenhuth had a mix-up from Corey Harawira-Naera’s kick-off.

Loading There was greater than a particular significance concerning the day, Ivan Cleary handing 26-year-old hooker Soni Luke an NRL debut years within the making. Life after Api Koroisau won’t be that unhealthy in any case. Rarely has a substitute participant been greeted with such enthusiasm coming onto the sector. Not solely did Koroisau smile and excessive 5 Luke as he left the sector, Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary additionally stopped to supply assist because the native junior (do Penrith have the rest?) charged into the fray. He confirmed all the category of Koroisau, establishing co-captain Isaah Yeo earlier than Cleary’s late penalty objective was sufficient for a 14-6 lead on the break. “I was really proud of them tonight, the second half in particular,” Ivan Cleary stated. “I felt we had that ruthless edge to us tonight. We played the style of footy we wanted to play. I thought the Raiders were hard to break down and it took us a long time to finally get there. I was glad the boys stuck at it.”