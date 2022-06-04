Happy Birthday Ben Stokes: A look at England Test skipper’s top performances – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Over the years, England talisman Ben Stokes has proved himself to be one of the vital sensational all-rounders on the planet. The energy of his willow, alongside along with his potential to trigger appreciable harm with deadly deliveries, satisfied the England Cricket Board (ECB) to nominate him because the full-time skipper of England’s males’s Test cricket squad.

Ben Stokes, who was born on 4 June 1991 in New Zealand, moved to England on the age of 12 years after his father acquired appointed as the pinnacle coach of an English Rugby group. In 2011, he made his first worldwide look for England in a One Day International match towards Ireland. A month later, he featured in an International T20 towards West Indies. Two years down the road he made his Test debut within the Ashes 2013-14 version.

The English all-rounder has flourished in each type of the sport. He has performed 79 Tests and 101 ODIs for England, recording 5,061 and a pair of,871 runs respectively within the codecs. He additionally has a formidable 130-plus strike charge within the shortest format of cricket and has performed for various franchises in a number of T20 leagues the world over. Stokes has scalped 174 wickets in Test matches and 74 wickets in ODIs to this point.

On his thirty first birthday as we speak, let’s take a journey by means of the Durham all-rounder’s high performances:

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 (102 runs off 109 deliveries vs Australia): In an important group stage tie within the 2017’s Champions Trophy, Ben Stokes, together with skipper Eoin Morgan, went arduous on the Mitchel Starc and Josh Hazlewood-led bowling assault. Chasing down 278 runs, the mixed efforts of the duo took the aspect to the semi-final and Stokes lastly registered his maiden ODI hundred after a protracted 45-match wait. He powered by means of the innings with 13 boundaries and a pair of maximums.

Bangladesh Test Tour 2016 (4 for 26, 2 for 20 and 85 runs vs Bangladesh): The Test sequence towards Bangladesh had proven everybody Stokes’ capabilities within the white jersey. He picked up 4 wickets within the first innings after which smashed 85 runs within the second innings to assist put up a mammoth goal of 285 runs in entrance of the Tigers. When Bangladesh have been inside touching distance of the victory, Stokes got here in to the assault and scalped two fast wickets in three balls to guide his group to victory.

South Africa Test Tour 2020 (3 wickets for 35 runs vs South Africa): Ben Stokes proved harmful for South Africa within the closing part of the New Year Test at Newlands. While defending 438 runs within the fourth innings, the English bowling unit had introduced down Proteas to 237/7, when Stokes acquired the remaining work completed. With the mixture of tempo, reverse swing and further bounce, he acquired the vital wickets of Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje in two consecutive deliveries. When the strain was evident within the English camp, Stokes put the ultimate nail within the coffin with the wicket of Vernon Philander. England clinched victory within the encounter, with a couple of minutes to spare earlier than the day’s finish.

ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019 (84 runs vs New Zealand): Among all his white-ball innings, one of the best one got here on the ultimate stage of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Lord’s. With a goal of 242 runs, England was 4-down at 86 when Stokes and Jos Buttler joined palms to steer the innings. The duo stitched a 110-run partnership until Buttler left the crease. Stokes held his nerve and smashed two sixes towards Trent Boult within the closing over. The match resulted in a tie. After the tremendous over additionally ended at an equal rating, England snatched the win primarily based on the boundary depend.

Ashes 2019 (135 runs vs Australia): The third Ashes Test in 2019 will all the time stay particular for Ben Stokes. From 3 runs off 72 balls, he went on to supply a counter-attack and showcased some sensible strikes. He not solely recorded a ton but additionally helped England report their maiden 350-run chase in a Test match.

