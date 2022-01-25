Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as batter turns 34

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara turns 34 at this time (25 January).

The Test cricketer’s function within the Indian workforce has virtually been akin to that of a disaster man’s, exhibiting energy and main the workforce in the direction of victory throughout essential matches. The right-handed batter has performed 95 check matches up to now and has a shocking report of 6,713 runs with 18 lots of and 32 fifties.

The right-hander made his Test debut in opposition to Australia in 2010 in Bengaluru and has usually been touted as a successor to the legendary Rahul Dravid after the senior batsman introduced his retirement from Test cricket in 2012.

Coincidentally, Pujara has scored 5,000 runs in 108 innings, the identical variety of innings which Rahul Dravid took obtain this feat.

On the event of his birthday, we check out the Twitter needs which have been pouring in from his workforce mates, colleagues and pals.

The first within the listing to want Pujara is the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Hailing the person as one in every of Team India’s grittiest batters, BCCI wished the cricketer by way of a tweet on his birthday.

100 worldwide matches

6,764 worldwide runs

18 worldwide lots of Here’s wishing @cheteshwar1 – one in every of #TeamIndia‘s grittiest batters – a really joyful birthday. pic.twitter.com/I0ZgMmf0dw — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2022

Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari despatched his greetings to Cheteshwar Pujara. He captioned his tweet by writing, “Happy Birthday Cheteshwar. Have a great year ahead!”

Happy birthday @cheteshwar1

Have a terrific yr forward! pic.twitter.com/HKfAT4SFhU — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 25, 2022

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh additionally tweeted on his Twitter deal with and wished Pujara a cheerful and wholesome life.

Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 God bless you.. keep joyful and wholesome — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 25, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer referred to as Pujara “the first of his name, the last of his kind”. He additionally wished the person a beautiful yr forward in his tweet.

First of his identify, final of his type.

Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 have a beautiful yr forward pic.twitter.com/WU7a6VmaXT — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 25, 2022

IPL cricket workforce Rajasthan Royals wrote, “Patience, Perseverance and Pujara. Happy birthday Cheteshwar”.