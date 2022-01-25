Cricket

Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as batter turns 34

Photo of The Wall The Wall22 hours ago
27 2 minutes read



Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara turns 34 at this time (25 January).

The Test cricketer’s function within the Indian workforce has virtually been akin to that of a disaster man’s, exhibiting energy and main the workforce in the direction of victory throughout essential matches. The right-handed batter has performed 95 check matches up to now and has a shocking report of 6,713 runs with 18 lots of and 32 fifties.

The right-hander made his Test debut in opposition to Australia in 2010 in Bengaluru and has usually been touted as a successor to the legendary Rahul Dravid after the senior batsman introduced his retirement from Test cricket in 2012.

Coincidentally, Pujara has scored 5,000 runs in 108 innings, the identical variety of innings which Rahul Dravid took obtain this feat.

On the event of his birthday, we check out the Twitter needs which have been pouring in from his workforce mates, colleagues and pals.

The first within the listing to want Pujara is the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Hailing the person as one in every of Team India’s grittiest batters, BCCI wished the cricketer by way of a tweet on his birthday.

Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari despatched his greetings to Cheteshwar Pujara. He captioned his tweet by writing, “Happy Birthday Cheteshwar. Have a great year ahead!”

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh additionally tweeted on his Twitter deal with and wished Pujara a cheerful and wholesome life.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer referred to as Pujara “the first of his name, the last of his kind”. He additionally wished the person a beautiful yr forward in his tweet.

IPL cricket workforce Rajasthan Royals wrote, “Patience, Perseverance and Pujara. Happy birthday Cheteshwar”.





Source link

Photo of The Wall The Wall22 hours ago
27 2 minutes read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button